Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RBCN opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

