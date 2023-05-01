Royal Bank of Canada Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$120.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$128.10.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$67.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.53. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$61.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$925.96 million, a P/E ratio of -26.16, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 16.525463 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.