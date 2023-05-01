Royal Bank of Canada Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$133.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.43.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TIH stock traded down C$1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$108.41. 37,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,047. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$104.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.3757455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

