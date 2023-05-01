Royal Bank of Canada Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $111.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.46.

Shares of OC opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after buying an additional 803,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

