Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$133.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TMTNF stock remained flat at $79.50 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

