Rotork (LON:ROR) Raised to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rotork to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.25) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 339 ($4.23).

ROR opened at GBX 327 ($4.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,972.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.40 ($4.25). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 315.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £43,955.28 ($54,896.07). In related news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.10), for a total value of £43,955.28 ($54,896.07). Also, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey acquired 2,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,468.47). Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

