Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

PANW traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,989. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,499.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

