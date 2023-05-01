Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to C$75.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RCI. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

