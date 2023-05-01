Robert Bruce Larson Sells 32,544 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,795. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,083,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after buying an additional 3,363,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,686,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

