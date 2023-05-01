RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

RIV Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,046. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

