Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes $554,000 Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.77% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MINC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $326,000.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MINC opened at $45.04 on Monday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

About AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF

The AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad variety of corporate, sovereign, municipal and mortgage-backed bonds, targeting a duration of one to three years.

