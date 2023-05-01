Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after buying an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8,957.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 754,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 746,497 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

