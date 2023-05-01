Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,604,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,410,000 after buying an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $524.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $499.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.01. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.