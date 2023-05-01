Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $443,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Roku by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roku by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 81,292 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.21 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $110.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital increased their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.