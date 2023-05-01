Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $367,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $364.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.02. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

