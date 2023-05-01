Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 2,239 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 54,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

