Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 3,159 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 54,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.12 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.