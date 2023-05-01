Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 2,496 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $115.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.