Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,156 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,853,000 after acquiring an additional 214,825 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $174.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.