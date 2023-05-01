Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,307 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.