Reviewing TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SES and TUI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES 0 3 2 0 2.40 TUI 0 1 0 0 2.00

SES currently has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 50.57%. Given SES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SES is more favorable than TUI.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES $2.05 billion 1.69 -$35.83 million ($0.15) -40.73 TUI $5.66 billion 0.55 -$2.95 billion N/A N/A

This table compares SES and TUI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SES has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TUI.

Profitability

This table compares SES and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES -1.32% 6.42% 2.85% TUI N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SES has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TUI has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SES beats TUI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit consists of sales verticals fixed date, mobility, and government. The firm serves the aviation, broadcasters, maritime, cruise, and energy industries. The company was founded on March 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircraft; and 15 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

