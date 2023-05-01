Reviewing Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) and Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Provention Bio and Avalo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio -880.69% -103.36% -69.08% Avalo Therapeutics -230.78% -950.78% -101.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provention Bio and Avalo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio $12.90 million 183.54 -$113.57 million ($1.53) -16.33 Avalo Therapeutics $18.05 million 2.13 -$41.66 million ($4.48) -0.65

Analyst Recommendations

Avalo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Provention Bio. Provention Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Provention Bio and Avalo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio 0 4 3 0 2.43 Avalo Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Provention Bio presently has a consensus target price of $22.83, indicating a potential downside of 8.59%. Avalo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 432.65%. Given Avalo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avalo Therapeutics is more favorable than Provention Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Provention Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Provention Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Provention Bio has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Provention Bio

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by Blake M. Paterson, Isaac Blech, Barbara S. Slusher, and Solomon H. Snyder on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.