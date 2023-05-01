Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.68

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.68 and last traded at $70.36, with a volume of 82652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.