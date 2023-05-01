Repligen (RGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY23 guidance at $2.61-2.69 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.61-$2.69 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Repligen Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of RGEN stock opened at $151.63 on Monday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $176.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Repligen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Repligen by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.
