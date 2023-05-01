Repligen (RGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY23 guidance at $2.61-2.69 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.61-$2.69 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $151.63 on Monday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $176.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Repligen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Repligen by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.