Regatta Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

