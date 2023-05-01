Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 146.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

