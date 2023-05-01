Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

LMT stock opened at $464.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.24.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

