Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 489 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $300.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $304.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

