Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $369.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.89 and a 200-day moving average of $332.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $370.54.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

