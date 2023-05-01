Regatta Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

F stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.