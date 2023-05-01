Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

