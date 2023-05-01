Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Corus Entertainment (CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment (TSE: CJR.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$1.75.

4/14/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$2.10 to C$1.80.

4/14/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

4/14/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.30.

4/13/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.50 to C$2.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.80.

3/7/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.40. 201,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,070. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

