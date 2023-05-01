Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Real Matters Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of TSE:REAL traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.50. 138,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,485. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

