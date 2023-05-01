Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,327,000 after acquiring an additional 237,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 964,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

