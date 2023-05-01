Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $159,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $99.90 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

