Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,050.00.

RTBBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.35) to GBX 2,050 ($25.60) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rathbones Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

