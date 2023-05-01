Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Rambus’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Rambus Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.28. 1,308,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,066. Rambus has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $617,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,654.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,373 shares of company stock worth $4,518,568. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

