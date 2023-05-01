Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

