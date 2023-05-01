Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,269 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 595.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,113,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,452 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

