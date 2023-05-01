Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 821 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.14. 513,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,469. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $270.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.