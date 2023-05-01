Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,402 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CM traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 129,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,660. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.