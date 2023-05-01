Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 439,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

