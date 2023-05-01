Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.2% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $30.35. 302,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,688. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

