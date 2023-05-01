Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,268 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,168,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 916,431 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 697,506 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. 1,424,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

