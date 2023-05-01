Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,121,954. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $278.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.