Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 157,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,089. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $167.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

