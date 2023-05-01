Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,929 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.3% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.74. 279,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.