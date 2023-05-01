Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,089 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after buying an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,951,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 167.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,850 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 254,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,263. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

