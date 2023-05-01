Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,089 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,959,940,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.71. 254,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

