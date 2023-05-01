Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.31

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 26775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.45 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The firm has a market cap of C$151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.65.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Featured Articles

